The practice has also permeated some of the working cultures in Ghana too, but now students are no longer willing to put up or shut up and they've taken their protest to the universities.

Ghanaians across social media have called on lecturers, school authorities, and the government to take up responsibilities after the BBC Africa Eye report exposed two lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos in a sex-for-grade scandal.

In the exposé, a lecturer from the College of Education, Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, pleaded with a female student to become her side guy.

He said repeatedly, "Let me be your side boy, side guy…men have side chicks…I will not give you trouble…seriously I will not give you trouble…I will not give you trouble…I will not be a distraction to your life…let me be your side guy…"

Though the lecturer claimed he is married, he said his wife is not in the country but he would like to be by the side of the student and the female student should be his side guy.

"Maybe you’ll be my side and I’ll also be your side. Because of me, I'm married…my wife is not in the country though…my wife is out of the country," he said.

After the report on the sex for grades, Ghanaians took to social media to express their views.