Dr. Nsiah, who is also the Health Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said authorities have taken the virus seriously hence the low death rates.

According to him, unlike other countries where they did not take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and disregarded all stay-at-home instructions in order to contain the disease, Ghanaians have so far taken the disease seriously even though some remain recalcitrant and move around town, posing danger to others.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr. Nsiah-Asare reiterated that the virus has no legs to move except human beings carry them.

Dr Nsiah

“The secret is that we are doing our things according to the directives we have put in place. In other countries, they didn’t take the disease seriously. . . those citizens refused to obliged as some of our people are doing,” he said.

He feared that Ghana may experience what the European countries are going through if citizens refuse to comply with the directives given by President Akufo-Addo by observing the social distancing, regularly washing hands and the usage of hand sanitizers, as well as staying at home as directed.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare again advised Ghanaians to desist from certain lifestyles like chain-smoking and other activities which will end up weakening their immune system.