This was announced during the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The recoveries have, however, been very encouraging with 3,457 of the patients having successfully recovered and discharge.

READ ALSO: El Wak: COVID-19 patient delivers baby via caesarean section at isolation centre

Meanwhile, four more persons have died of COVID-19, moving the death toll in Ghana up from 38 to 42.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions are the hardest hit by the virus, with 6,205 and 1,518 cases, respectively.

Below is the full regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 6,205

Ashanti Region - 1,518

Western Region - 519

Central Region - 452

Eastern Region - 162

Volta Region - 102

Western North Region - 73

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 6

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0