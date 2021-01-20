The country has also recorded 358 deaths and 55,899 recoveries from the pandemic, leaving the number of active cases at 2,174.

The Greater Accra region remains the epicenter with 33,017 cases, followed by Ashanti with 11,401 infected individuals.

Earlier, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has described Ghana's current COVID-19 situation as dire and alarming.

The GMA cautioned in a statement that there was potential for an exponential rise in cases, leaving most designated treatment and isolation facilities in the country overstretched.

As schools started reopening after the ten-month break, the GMA urged the government and school authorities to intensify education on the pandemic and provide adequate personal protective equipment in all schools to prevent outbreaks.

Below are the cumulative cases per region.

Greater Accra Region - 33,017

Ashanti Region - 11,401

Western Region - 3,237

Eastern Region - 2,681

Central Region - 2,194

Bono East Region - 795

Volta Region - 790

Western North Region - 683

Bono Region - 644

Northern Region - 598

Ahafo Region - 537

Upper East Region - 399

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 126

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22