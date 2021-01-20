The country has also recorded 358 deaths and 55,899 recoveries from the pandemic, leaving the number of active cases at 2,174.
The Greater Accra region remains the epicenter with 33,017 cases, followed by Ashanti with 11,401 infected individuals.
Earlier, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has described Ghana's current COVID-19 situation as dire and alarming.
The GMA cautioned in a statement that there was potential for an exponential rise in cases, leaving most designated treatment and isolation facilities in the country overstretched.
As schools started reopening after the ten-month break, the GMA urged the government and school authorities to intensify education on the pandemic and provide adequate personal protective equipment in all schools to prevent outbreaks.
Below are the cumulative cases per region.
Greater Accra Region - 33,017
Ashanti Region - 11,401
Western Region - 3,237
Eastern Region - 2,681
Central Region - 2,194
Bono East Region - 795
Volta Region - 790
Western North Region - 683
Bono Region - 644
Northern Region - 598
Ahafo Region - 537
Upper East Region - 399
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 126
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22