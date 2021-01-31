The country's death toll as at Wednesday 27 January 2021, was 377 but has risen to 405 in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.

In the new update released today, 797 new cases have been recorded and the shoots up the country's active cases to 4667.

The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country ever since the outbreak in 2020 now stands at 65,427 with a total of 60,357 recoveries and discharges.

The continuous rising numbers becomes alarming as Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo, has indicated in his last COVID-19 National Adress, stated that he may not have an option to enforce another partial lockdown if the cases continue to rise.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns which had a negative impact on our economy and way of life. But should that become necessary, and should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option than to reimpose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols,” the President said in his 22nd update on government’s enhanced responsive measures against the outbreak.