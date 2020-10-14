29 new cases were recorded taking the country's load case of infections to 47,126.
A total of 46,469 have recovered and discharged from treatment centres and the country's active cases currently stand at 347.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 24,324
Ashanti Region – 10,980
Western Region – 2,971
Eastern Region – 2,419
Central Region – 1,928
Bono East Region – 783
Volta Region – 679
Western North Region – 644
Northern Region – 547
Ahafo Region – 527
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 323
Oti Region – 242
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19