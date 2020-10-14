29 new cases were recorded taking the country's load case of infections to 47,126.

A total of 46,469 have recovered and discharged from treatment centres and the country's active cases currently stand at 347.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 24,324

Ashanti Region – 10,980

Western Region – 2,971

Eastern Region – 2,419

Central Region – 1,928

Bono East Region – 783

Volta Region – 679

Western North Region – 644

Northern Region – 547

Ahafo Region – 527

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 323

Oti Region – 242

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19