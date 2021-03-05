An update on the Ghana Health Service’s website also indicate that 489 fresh cases have been reported as of March 1, 2021.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases has however reduced to 5,145.

Already some 85,239 cases have been reported since the pandemic began in March. However, a total of 79, 465 patients have recovered.

24 patients are said to be in critical condition while 72 others have been described as severe, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Cases at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has risen to 1,243 with 1,100 recoveries.

Since the pandemic began in March 12, 2020, the country has so far tested 913,557 samples.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 47,876

Ashanti Region - 14,770

Western Region - 5,428

Eastern Region - 3,802

Central Region - 3,012

Volta Region - 1,951

Northern Region - 1,321

Upper East Region - 1,193

Bono East Region - 1,172

Bono Region - 1,079

Western North Region - 808

Ahafo Region - 666

Upper West Region - 430

Oti Region - 283

North East Region - 125

Savannah Region - 80