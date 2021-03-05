An update on the Ghana Health Service’s website also indicate that 489 fresh cases have been reported as of March 1, 2021.
The country’s active COVID-19 cases has however reduced to 5,145.
Already some 85,239 cases have been reported since the pandemic began in March. However, a total of 79, 465 patients have recovered.
24 patients are said to be in critical condition while 72 others have been described as severe, according to the Ghana Health Service.
Cases at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has risen to 1,243 with 1,100 recoveries.
Since the pandemic began in March 12, 2020, the country has so far tested 913,557 samples.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 47,876
Ashanti Region - 14,770
Western Region - 5,428
Eastern Region - 3,802
Central Region - 3,012
Volta Region - 1,951
Northern Region - 1,321
Upper East Region - 1,193
Bono East Region - 1,172
Bono Region - 1,079
Western North Region - 808
Ahafo Region - 666
Upper West Region - 430
Oti Region - 283
North East Region - 125
Savannah Region - 80