Ghana’s economy has turned the corner but we can’t be complacent – Akufo-Addo

However, he cautioned against complacency among the managers of the economy and state institutions.

“Even though we have turned the corner, we should not be complacent,” he said, calling on governing boards and Chief Executives of all state entities to embrace digitalisation.

“I make an appeal to all chairs of governing boards and CEOs to welcome and initiate actions to digitalise their business operations,” the President added.

He observed that digital technology offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance service delivery and improve citizen engagement.

Last week, President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana’s e-government infrastructure had made remarkable strides in fintech and financial inclusion, positioning the country as one of the leaders on the continent.

The President highlighted that e-government initiatives such as the Ghana Card, the Ghana.gov portal, and mobile money interoperability have reshaped public service delivery and expanded financial inclusion to previously unimaginable heights.

“With some seventeen million of our fellow citizens now possessing a digital ID linking them seamlessly to the critical services they need to thrive in the modern world,” he said.

The Ghana.gov portal has facilitated transactions worth approximately GH¢1.6 billion since its inception in 2019, improving revenue collection, reducing corruption, and creating a more transparent and accountable governance system.

President Akufo-Addo further noted that with transactions exceeding GH¢900 billion annually, Ghana boasts one of the highest mobile money penetration rates in the world. This, he said, is further proof of the ingenuity and adaptability of the Ghanaian people.