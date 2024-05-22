ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana’s economy has turned the corner but we can’t be complacent – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that Ghana is gradually emerging from its economic difficulties.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to the President, the economy has turned the corner, and Ghanaians will soon start seeing positive indicators.

Recommended articles

However, he cautioned against complacency among the managers of the economy and state institutions.

“Even though we have turned the corner, we should not be complacent,” he said, calling on governing boards and Chief Executives of all state entities to embrace digitalisation.

“I make an appeal to all chairs of governing boards and CEOs to welcome and initiate actions to digitalise their business operations,” the President added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that digital technology offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance service delivery and improve citizen engagement.

Last week, President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana’s e-government infrastructure had made remarkable strides in fintech and financial inclusion, positioning the country as one of the leaders on the continent.

Akufo Addo Urges Youth Skills Development for Africa's Success
Akufo Addo Urges Youth Skills Development for Africa's Success Pulse Ghana

The President highlighted that e-government initiatives such as the Ghana Card, the Ghana.gov portal, and mobile money interoperability have reshaped public service delivery and expanded financial inclusion to previously unimaginable heights.

“With some seventeen million of our fellow citizens now possessing a digital ID linking them seamlessly to the critical services they need to thrive in the modern world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana.gov portal has facilitated transactions worth approximately GH¢1.6 billion since its inception in 2019, improving revenue collection, reducing corruption, and creating a more transparent and accountable governance system.

President Akufo-Addo further noted that with transactions exceeding GH¢900 billion annually, Ghana boasts one of the highest mobile money penetration rates in the world. This, he said, is further proof of the ingenuity and adaptability of the Ghanaian people.

He emphasized that digital technology offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance service delivery and improve citizen engagement.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecila-Dapaah-and-husband

We saved our stolen monies in 20 years – Cecilia Dappah’s husband tells court

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament greenlights $150m loan for GARID project

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Duncan-Williams moved to tears by emotional tribute from Eastwood Anaba’s wife

Late journalist, Ahmed Suale

Akufo-Addo reiterates pledge to bring Ahmed Suale's killers to justice