Dr. Bawumia said policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo government will aid this quick recovery.

The Vice President said: “The President has already placed Ghana on a trajectory that allows us to come out of this crisis relatively quickly.”

He says the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda which encapsulates policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, will enable Ghana to recover quickly from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

The Ghana Beyond Aid is a national agenda which seeks to transform the economy, which is focused on the production and exports of raw materials, to one based on manufacturing and high-value addition.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“As you know, one of the economic factors for growth in countries in the world after the pandemic is self-reliance. You are going to look at self-reliance in food production, manufacturing and in services– that is really the Ghana Beyond Aid that the President started talking about way before this pandemic came into being."

"And so that trajectory that we have already embarked upon will allow us to recover from this pandemic much more quickly than probably other pandemics,” he said.