Ghana’s public debt soars to GH₵658.6b

The external debt component stands at GH₵380 billion, equivalent to 36.1% of the GDP.
Ghana’s public debt surged by GH₵47.4 billion in the first two months of 2024, reaching a total of GH₵658.6 billion, which represents 62.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of February 2024.
The Bank of Ghana revealed these figures in its May 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data. The data shows that Ghana’s debt was GH₵611.2 billion at the end of 2023, rising to GH₵626 billion in January 2024, and further to GH₵658.6 billion in February 2024.
The increase is partly attributed to the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies. Amidst the economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy. The IMF has projected a steady decline in Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio over the next six years.
According to its April 2024 Fiscal Monitor, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decrease to 69.7% by 2029. The projected ratios are 83.6% in 2024, 80.9% in 2025, 77.9% in 2026, 74.9% in 2027, and 72.0% in 2028.
The IMF has previously acknowledged improvements in Ghana’s fiscal economy, highlighting the country's efforts to stabilize its financial situation.
