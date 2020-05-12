The president admitted the challenges most businesses are facing during this pandemic, therefore, the need for support from government.

Though the scheme was announced over a month ago, businesses are yet to access the loans across the country.

President Akufo-Addo

According to the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), documentation for the disbursement of the GHc600 million soft-loan scheme pledged by government to alleviate negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small scale businesses across Ghana has begun.

NBSSI’s Executive Director, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh estimates businesses will receive the loans from this month.

We, therefore, took a look at how government intends to disburse it: