ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GIS intercepts over 80 slaps of suspected illicit drugs

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Immigration Service's Nyive Sector Command in the Volta Region has seized 80 slabs of a substance believed to be Indian hemp at Atikpui, situated along the Togo border within the Ho Municipality.

GIS
GIS

The suspects are said to have abandoned the parcels near a local clinic in Atikpui when they realized that the officers were pursuing them.

Recommended articles

Idian Hemp
Idian Hemp Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Immigration Service has pledged its unwavering determination to eradicate all illicit activities in the region and urged residents and the public to cooperate in combating criminal activities in the area and the entire region.

The Nyive Service command was lauded for its commendable work in recent years in combating crime activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Immigration Service also called for a change in attitude towards the issue of illegal possession of narcotics and assured the public of the Service's commitment to combating illicit activities in the region.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

Asiedu Nketiah

All the red lines for a coup in Ghana have been crossed – Asiedu Nketia