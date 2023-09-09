The suspects are said to have abandoned the parcels near a local clinic in Atikpui when they realized that the officers were pursuing them.
GIS intercepts over 80 slaps of suspected illicit drugs
The Ghana Immigration Service's Nyive Sector Command in the Volta Region has seized 80 slabs of a substance believed to be Indian hemp at Atikpui, situated along the Togo border within the Ho Municipality.
The Ghana Immigration Service has pledged its unwavering determination to eradicate all illicit activities in the region and urged residents and the public to cooperate in combating criminal activities in the area and the entire region.
The Nyive Service command was lauded for its commendable work in recent years in combating crime activities.
The Ghana Immigration Service also called for a change in attitude towards the issue of illegal possession of narcotics and assured the public of the Service's commitment to combating illicit activities in the region.
