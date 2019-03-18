The preacher, who is founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, is reported to have stormed the radio station with four gun wielding men.

He and his men are reported to have manhandled some of the staff, while also threatening to kill of the station’s presenters, Mugabe Maase.

However, the Ghana Journalists Association has called for the controversial pastor to be arrested and prosecuted for his actions.

In a statement, the GJA said Owusu Bempah must be arrested “in order to deter him, his assigns and other like-minded persons from conducting themselves in similar manner in the future.”

It added that the pastor is not above the law and must be held accountable for his actions, while also calling on the Christian Council to “roundly condemn the violent conduct of Owusu Bempah.”

“The 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana under Article 17 (1) provides in unambiguous terms that no person is above the law. That constitutional provision must be upheld by reorienting Owusu-Bempah as being a subject, not lord, of the law.”

This is the second time in the space of four months that Owusu Bempah has been involved in a case of assault.

Last December, the pastor come under scrutiny after he stormed Accra based radio station, Hot FM, to vandalise laptops and microphones.