Health crisis looms as Global Fund threatens to cut funding to Ghana

The government had pledged to clear the backlog of 182 containers, but so far, only about 60 containers have been cleared since April.

The essential drugs, valued at $40 million and donated by the Global Fund, are critical for treating and preventing diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Ernest Ortsin, the acting Chair of the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund, stated that the government's sole responsibility is to cover taxes, levies, and port charges, amounting to approximately $3.6 million.

Ortsin emphasized the urgency and potential repercussions of missing the clearance deadline.

In response to the delay, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has announced plans to stage a demonstration on June 25, 2024.

They aim to protest the government’s inaction, which has left vital medical commodities, including antiretroviral drugs, insecticide-treated nets, rapid diagnostic test kits, and cartridges, languishing at the port.

The situation has already had severe consequences.

Health stakeholders warn of an imminent tuberculosis outbreak, as the country has run out of TB medications since May.

