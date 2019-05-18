According to the Public Relations Officer of GNFS, DOII Ellis Robinson Oko, in the last four weeks, firefighters on duty have been assaulted at Asamankese in the Central Region and Dowanya in the Greater Accra Region over late response to fire incidents.

He said fire officers do not deliberately respond late to fire incidents, saying their movement is often impeded by traffic jam and bad roads.

He also rejected as false claims by a section of the public that they response to fire situation with empty fire hydrants.

He said the fire hydrants are not able to contain large volumes of water as the public think.

He added that the service has now taken delivery of water tanks that accompanies the fire hydrants when responding to fire outbreaks.

According to DOII Oko, the increasing physical assaults on fire fighters are worrying and called on the Interior Minister to do something about it.