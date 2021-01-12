Dagombaline, a slum is mostly inhabited by scrap dealers and head potters popularly called Kayayeis.

Hundreds of the head porters have been displaced after the fire outbreak.

Fire tenders from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived to douse the inferno but were unable to have access the place to bring the fire under control.

According to the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), his team is yet to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed hundreds of structures.

The popular Dagombaline slum is a densely populated area, dominated by head porters and scrap dealers, most of whom have traveled from the northern part of the country to seek greener pastures.