The President submitted 30 names to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to be vetted and approved as Ministers.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame has been promoted to Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

Meanwhile, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been retained as the Information Minister-designate, while Dr. Yaw Adutwum has been nominated for the position of Education Minister.

Former Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has also been nominated as Minister-designate for Energy.

The list also includes Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister-designate.

See the full list of Ministerial nominees:

Full list of Akufo-Addo's Ministerial nominees