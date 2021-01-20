According to a report by Accra-based Asaase Radio, the President will announce his ministerial appointments later this week.

The report said a grapevine source at the Presidency has confirmed that ministerial appointees will not exceed 85.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“The Ministers and Deputy Ministers to be appointed will be a blend of new faces and old members of the President’s last government,” the source is quoted as saying.

“It will be national in character, and the Ministries to be announced by President Akufo-Addo will reinforce his focus for the second term, accelerate job and wealth creation, strengthen the private sector, and see to the rapid development of the country.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports that lawmakers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who lost their seats during the 2020 elections will be left out of President Akufo-Addo’s new government.

Reports suggest legislators who doubled as Ministers during Akufo-Addo’s first term but lost their seats will be the hardest hit.

It further stated that Regional Ministers who performed woefully in the Parliamentary elections will also not be retained.

“The directive also affects regional ministers whose regions performed abysmally during the election. They know they are on their way out,” a source is quoted as saying.

The governing NPP won the 2020 presidential election but lost many seats in the parliamentary contests.