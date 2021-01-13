In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the MP said: “I shall, for purposes of transacting business associate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”, the letter dated January 13 read.

This official document from Andrews Asiamah will help decide what caucus holds the majority in Parliament.

Fomena MP writes to Speaker Alban Bagbin

It is expected that the latest development will bring to finality the debate on who holds the majority and minority in the House between the NDC and NPP.

The 2020 parliamentary election saw both the NDC and NPP winning 137 seats each.