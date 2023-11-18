ADVERTISEMENT
Government drowning local poultry industry – Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration, accusing it of abandoning the previous government's policy aimed at reducing poultry importation.

Mahama on Building Ghana Tour
Mahama claims that this decision was made to favor individuals who heavily invested in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama has pledged to implement measures to boost the consumption of locally-produced poultry, emphasizing the importance of growing the local industry. He highlighted that the NDC is committed to supporting and expanding sectors such as poultry farming.

Mahama X Aseidu Nketiah
Mahama meets the locals in Bono
The former President mentioned a policy that required poultry importers to source a quota of supply from the local industry, which he believes improved the sector, saying the decision to discard this policy was influenced by considerations for party financiers.

The Poultry Farmers Association in Wenchi expressed worries about the excessive importation of poultry negatively impacting the local industry. They highlighted that at least $2 billion is spent annually on the importation of five food items, including poultry.

John Mahama embarks on "The Building Ghana Tour" as a platform to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathizers of the NDC.

Through this active connection with Ghanaians, Mahama aims to provide Ghanaians with renewed hope and reassurance ahead of the 2024 general elections

JDM
