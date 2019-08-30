As a result, the new minimum wage is GH¢11.82 up from GH¢10.65 and would take effect in January 2020.

Announcing the increase after deliberations of the NTC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, thanked all the partners for their collaboration in getting the wage set.

He said the new daily minimum wage should be tax-exempt.

He stated that the decision was taken after a series of meetings held by government, labour and the employers association after the government increased the wage in 2019 from GH¢9.68 to GH¢10.65.

He said the government and organised labour had agreed that the current base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure should be increased by 12 per cent across board for the year 2020 at the existing pay point relativity of 1.7 per cent.