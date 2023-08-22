Government should rather be applauded for imposing a 10% betting tax – Pius Hadzide

He said the incidence of betting should be a matter of concern to all parents as it is affecting the values of Ghanaian society.

According to him, the Ghanaian people have suddenly developed an appetite for quick money instead of working hard to earn it.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV on Monday, August 21, the former Deputy Information Minister justified the 10% betting tax introduced by the government.

One of Ghana's Deputy Information Ministers, Pius Hadzide

“We have been concerned about the increasing incidences of gambling that are affecting even the education of children. Our assessment is that when you go to many of these betting sites, you see young people in uniforms betting.

“We have developed the culture that the Ghanaian is known as one who is hardworking, one who is committed to decent work and honest work. Those are our values. This idea of young people attempting to get rich quickly is a dangerous path to chart for any country in the long term.”

“So we have always advocated that the government should take steps to discourage gambling. We were looking at both legislative and physical measures, such as tax measures, to discourage and disincentivise people from indulging in excessive betting, especially now that our own research has indicated that the vast majority of the youth in our country are drifting into that area. In our view, it is a ticking time bomb.”

He thus urged persons raising opposition to the move to rethink and applaud the government for introducing the tax as a disincentive to curb the menace.

“So we applaud the government because we have brought up this matter before past and present officers of state, and we are excited that the government is finally listening to us and implementing measures to disincentivise gambling,” he added.