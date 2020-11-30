Government unveils quadricycles for ‘okada’ and ‘pragya’ riders

Dubbed the CODA Drive initiative, the government aims to eradicate poverty and create wealth for commercial drivers.

The government hopes to use the quadricycles to address road safety in the Coastal Development Zone.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the CODA Drive intervention will make Bajaj Qute four-passenger quadricycles affordable to drivers.

He explained that commercial drivers and okada riders will be given the quadricycles on hire-purchase for use as public transport.

The CODA Drive will, however, be initially be concentrated in rural areas and city outskirts across the country.

Mr. Shaib said the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) is funding the initiative.

Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to legalise the business if the party wins the December polls.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama believes the okada business, if legalised, will create more jobs for the youth.

“These young people are living under harassment because it is illegal and so the police harass them; they stop them from time to time and take money off them and all that,” Mahama said two months ago.

“And so, my suggestion is that we should legalize it and regulate it to make it safer by training the riders, ensuring that the riders observe all the safety precautions and provide a helmet for the passenger,” he added.