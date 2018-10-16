Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov't is soiling my reputation - Agbesi Woyome fumes


Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

Embattled businessman and financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has claimed that the NPP government wants to destroy his reputation.

He said claims by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, that he colluded with bank officials to hide some of his assets are false.

Mr. Dame told journalists after Monday’s Supreme Court hearing in which the now-defunct UT Bank claims to own some four properties it received from Mr Woyome, the same of which have been identified by the state for possession to defray part of the GHS51.2 million judgment debt.

Responding to Mr Dame, Woyome told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Citi FM that: “This is purely propaganda by Godfred Dame”.

“There has never been any collusion”, he insisted, adding: “He [Dame] should stop the lies”.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Woyome said: "If Godfred Dame keeps doing what he’s doing, I’ll see him in court. If I lose the case, I’ll pay but if I win, the state would have to pay me.”

