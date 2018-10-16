‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty’ – Woyome

news

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has said that people must stop maligning his reputation, insisting he is but a man who wants to “remove poverty from the streets”.

Mr. Woyome believes there is a political agenda to drag his businesses and hard-earned reputation into the mud.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, the embattled businessman said he has been unfairly treated for too long and that must stop.

His comments were in relation to claims by a deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, that he tried to hide some of his assets in an attempt to avoid paying back his GHc 51 million judgement debt.

The deputy Attorney General had alleged that Mr. Woyome connived with the now-defunct UT Bank to hide some of his assets from the state.

However, the businessman took exception to these allegations, insisting his businesses and reputation must be left out of such politics.

According to him, his businesses have always been genuine and that he is a man who has continuously sought to help reduce poverty in the country.

“My dignity should also be respected. [They should stop making claims] until a final judgement is made. There have been judgements and I have won everything. Even at the Supreme Court, I won my case. What has been done to my reputation is too much. I am not part of their politics in Ghana.

“I am a businessman, I want to help remove poverty from the streets; I have done that and will continue doing it. Nobody should touch my business and nobody should continue touching my reputation,” Woyome said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

Mr. Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Then Attorney General Martin Amidu had Woyome arrested and charged for causing financial loss to the state. Two others, including Nerquaye Tetteh, the chief state attorney were also arrested.

Whilst prosecuting the case, Martin Amidu was sacked from government under mysterious circumstances with Marietta Brew Hammond appointed to take his place.

Amidu, however, proceeded to the Supreme Court as a private citizen and managed to retrieve for the state millions of cedis said to have been paid illegally to Waterville.