Odike said these pastors are exploiting their followers by organizing online church services and collecting offertories though the president has called for a ban for religious activities.

“The government should deal with Mensa Otabil and others taking the opportunity to exploit people instead of supporting the government’s crusade”, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike said.

“I am disappointed in charitable organizations such as churches that are supposed to show love to help government find solutions to the pandemic, are launching online applications to take monies from their church members”, he stated.

According to politician cum businessman, this is time for individuals, philanthropists and the Churches in Ghana to show support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 killing thousands across the globe instead of holding church services and soliciting for collections online.

Akwasi Addai Odike

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has urged all Muslims to partake in the national day of fasting and prayers declared by President of Akufo-Addo.

"It is important to note that the fasting to be embarked upon on those two days is intended to enhance our collective spiritual struggle to win the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 Coronavirus", he said.