Some of the areas where the interchanges will be built include; Suame, Santasi, and Airport Roundabout.
Gov't to construct 5 interchanges in Greater Kumasi Metropolitan area
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has announced that the government will construct five interchanges in the Kumasi Metropolitan area in Ashanti Region.
The construction of the interchange comes after work on the Pokuase, Tamale, and Obetsebi Interchanges have been completed.
"The Pokuase Interchange under the Accra Urban Transport Project which involves the construction of a 4-tier interchange, construction of 12km of selected roads, segregated walkways, footbridges, underpasses, and drainage structures were completed and commissioned on July 9, 2021," he said when he delivered the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government to Ghanaians in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Ofori-Atta said other road projects to be constructed include "Kumasi South and Western Bypass, Kumasi Outer Ring Road, Mamfe-Koforidua Road, Oyibi-Dodowa-Somanya-Akuse Jn. Road, the Accra Outer Ring Road, Asutuare Junction-Volivo Bridge, Eastern Corridor Road (Gbintiri-Kulungugu), and the Sawla-Wa Road."
He stated that as of the end of September 2021, the government embarked on routine maintenance on 21,165km of the trunk road network, 6,265km of the feeder road network, and 2,937km 36 of the urban road network.
He added: "In addition, the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) programme for the financing, construction, and management of road infrastructure have three projects at different stages of preparation: Accra-Tema Motorway PPP Project (31.7km) [the financing arrangement is completed and construction will commence in 2022], the Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi PPP Project (208km) [the feasibility study is being finalised. The final feasibility study report will provide key inputs into the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Project]."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh