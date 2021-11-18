Gov't to construct 5 interchanges in Greater Kumasi Metropolitan area

The construction of the interchange comes after work on the Pokuase, Tamale, and Obetsebi Interchanges have been completed.

"The Pokuase Interchange under the Accra Urban Transport Project which involves the construction of a 4-tier interchange, construction of 12km of selected roads, segregated walkways, footbridges, underpasses, and drainage structures were completed and commissioned on July 9, 2021," he said when he delivered the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government to Ghanaians in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Ofori-Atta said other road projects to be constructed include "Kumasi South and Western Bypass, Kumasi Outer Ring Road, Mamfe-Koforidua Road, Oyibi-Dodowa-Somanya-Akuse Jn. Road, the Accra Outer Ring Road, Asutuare Junction-Volivo Bridge, Eastern Corridor Road (Gbintiri-Kulungugu), and the Sawla-Wa Road."

He stated that as of the end of September 2021, the government embarked on routine maintenance on 21,165km of the trunk road network, 6,265km of the feeder road network, and 2,937km 36 of the urban road network.