This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry to members of the house in Accra.

Mr. Derry was summoned to Parliament to answer questions on security after the MP for Mfantseman was killed last Friday.

He told members of the Parliamentary Press Corps after an in-camera session with MPs that under the new arrangement every MP will be entitled to a police officer as a bodyguard.

He also disclosed that plans are underway to provide 800 additional police officers to protect the homes of the MPs.

“Due to the retooling of the security agencies by President Akufo-Addo, the country has more security agencies and security personnel available.”

“So we have proposed that, between now and the end of the year, we are going to provide an additional 200 police personnel to be part of the parliamentary protection unit.”

Ghana's Parliament

“We are making this arrangement to ensure that the unit attains the status of divisional police command to take care of the Members of Parliament as bodyguards.”

“Ideally to get to where we want to get to means that, subsequently, we should have 800 police added so that each MP will also have security at home in the day and night.”