Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the government will on February 18, 2020, launch a mobile application to enable customers of the ECG to buy prepaid credit via mobile phones directly without having to visit sales points.

He said "You can buy units for others as well," adding that "now people will be calling you to buy credit for them."

The move is to avoid the inconvenience of joining queues or moving far from your home to buy credits for your meter. In this digital era, there is no need to stress yourself for life must be very simple.

Speaking at the Government Townhall and Results Fair in Kumasi, Bawumia said the mobile app would help Ghana to reap the benefits of digitisation.

He stated that "Digitisation is going to reduce a lot of inefficiency and corruption."

The app is currently available for Android smartphones and with an iOS version.

