He said, "the security agencies would be publishing some photos and revealing identities of persons involved."

Briefing the media on Sunday, September 27, 2020, he said "Yes we know where the funding is coming from and the various agencies are moving in as part of a comprehensive programme to deal with this whole phenomenon.

"And we are also moving in to deal with their sources of funding and persons who, we believe, are associated with the funding of this group."

On Friday dawn, September 25, 2020, members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Their action of blocking the roads the group said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.

The police in a message on social media urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.

"Anybody traveling on any of these roads should exercise caution," the police message said.

The government of Ghana speaking after the incident said it has identified those bankrolling the Western Togoland rebels and chasing after them.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said "There was no intelligence failure...The direct aspect of what the intelligence suggested these persons wanted to do, was contained by security agencies.

"The intelligence was to the effect that they had intentions to, for example, blow up and burn down the whole market, attack sensitive installations like the Akosombo Dam, the Adomi Bridge, and a few sensitive installations."

"The first response was to ensure that these installations were secured and the analysis by the agencies was that, upon doing these successfully, these persons had no option than to do these roadblocks.

"The intelligence agencies did a good job.

"They took action to prevent the direst parts of that intelligence," he added.