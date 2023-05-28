ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't to replace textbooks with laptops in SHS - Bawumia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The government in sync with the Ministry of Education is preparing to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia

This new initiative comes after the government launched the One-teacher One-laptop project on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Speaking at an event in the Volta Region on Saturday, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons.

He further noted that the initiative will be implemented before the end of 2023.

“If this country must move forward in the right direction, we must invest in education which is the only platform for preparing nation builders for tomorrow.

“The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we’ll start the replacement textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior high Schools,”

The program was meant to give Senior High School teachers modern materials to facilitate teaching and learning and as of December 11, 2021, Ghana Education Service reported that 80% of laptops meant for teachers had been distributed.

Meanwhile, Angel Carbonu, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has met the government's new initiative with skepticism

He believes ICT is the way forward for the country, but the government will collide with challenges implementing this program

“Looking at recent happenings, I foresee some challenges in the government being able to supply laptops to every student, however, we still have to keep hope alive, we don’t have a choice.”

