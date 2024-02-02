ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't told to withdraw unnecessary Emission levy

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has urged the government to withdraw the Emission levy.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said the Emission levies are typically imposed on developed countries that have advanced in the use of electric cars to combat climate change.

In his view, Ghana has not reached a stage where electric cars are prevalent enough to justify imposing such a levy on petrol and diesel vehicles.

He said "It must be withdrawn...Withdraw the emission levy.it's unnecessary. The Finance Minister must retract it."

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), which imposes a levy on carbon dioxide and equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles to commence on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The levy generated a lot of controversies among sections of Ghanaians sighting it as a burden on the already overburdened Ghanaians, particularly vehicle owners.

All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

  • Motorcycles and tricycles - GH¢75 per annum
  • Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cubic centimetres - GH¢300 per annum
  • Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum
