This is according to a report by Accra based Joy FM's Erastus Donkor who went on tour with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asumah Kyeremeh.

According to the source, the local police in all the galamsey areas will take over from the Operation Vanguard.

The task force, Operation Vanguard, in the Western Region town of Tarkwa, is expected to pull out on Friday, being the first to do so. The team in the Central Region will then follow suit. And then in March, the task force based in the Ashanti Region will follow.

Galamsey

The directive, sources say stem from recent allegations of compromise against members of the Operation Vanguard team, with some locals accusing them of extortion, bribery and corruption.

Meanwhile, an unannounced visit by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kweku Asumah Kyeremeh has revealed that illegal miners have destroyed about 80 hectares out of Furi Forest Reserves’ 15, 823 hectares.

This was after the illegal miners successfully outwitted the lean team of the Forestry Commission at Amiase Nsuta in the Western Region.