Govt's '1D1F Enable Youth Initiative' to create 16,000 jobs in the country

Successful applicants will be supported to form companies and provided with processing centres with interest-free loans.

They will also be provided with challenge grant funds and the beneficiaries will be engaged at various entry points along the value chain (plantation development, aggregation, processing, marketing, etc.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, speaking at the launch revealed that unemployment in the country will be drastically reduced through the introduction of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative.

He said the policy initiative will directly create employment for 3,000 youth and over 16,000 indirect jobs for unemployed persons across the country.

He indicated that the programme would help create sustainable jobs and also enhance agricultural production to boost the country’s economy.