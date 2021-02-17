National Chairman of the GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiama, said a decision will be taken after a new Minister is confirmed.

Earlier this week, the National Drivers Association of Ghana served notice of its plans to increase transport fares across the country.

The Association said effective February 22, 2021, transport fares will be increased by 10 per cent.

Trotro

In a statement, the drivers said their decision was informed by the increment of some taxes at the DVLA and the ports.

“As we speak, the service charge at DVLA has been increased to 15%, tariffs on spare parts increased to 40%, tariff on Lubricants increased by 25%,” a section of the statement said.

“Due to the rapid increase of these services, we are calling on all Ghanaians to comply with the introduction of the new fare coming Monday.”

“We ask all drivers to ensure passengers put on nose mask before they enter in their vehicles, together we can conquer COVID-19.”

However, reacting to this, the GPRTU National Chairman said it was premature for commercial drivers to increase lorry fares.

“I think the various driver associations must exercise restraint until the Road Minister-designate is confirmed then we can have a roundtable discussion on the situation. As it stands I believe the proposal is premature,” Nana Nimako Bresiama, as quoted by 3news.