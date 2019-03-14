According to a statement signed by the company’s public relations head, Albert Kwesi Quainoo, the power outage was because of a trip at the generation stations Kpone and Kpong.

“GRIDCO apologized sincerely to the general public for outages in some parts of the country including the West, the North and some parts of Accra.”

The company further expressed its commitment to work assiduously with its partners to provide enough power to the public.

“GRIDCo assures the general public that we will continue to work with all stakeholders to provide adequate supply to customers.”

Read full statement below: