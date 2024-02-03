GWL denies procuring ‘one drop’ water treatment product

In response to these allegations, GWL stated on February 2, 2023, refuting the claims and clarifying its procedures.

The statement emphasized that the company adheres to established protocols when considering the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products. Such decisions are made through a thorough evaluation process, conducted in collaboration with regulatory agencies and stakeholders.

GWL outlined, "Per GWL’s Standard Operating Procedures, any decision regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products is made through a comprehensive evaluation process, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies like the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and communicated transparently to the public."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company refuted the accusation, asserting that it presently employs chlorine-based disinfectants for water treatment, comprising Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules, and Chlorine Tablets.

GWL urged all stakeholders, including the MP, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumors about the company.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana