Mahama celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday, November 29, 2020 and received well wishes from many across the country.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo asked God to bless the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer as he celebrated his birthday.

“Happy birthday our incoming President @officialjdmahama. God bless your new age sir. Victory awaits us on the 7th of December!” he posted on Facebook.

Dumelo is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, as he seeks to unseat incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan.

Meanwhile, Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, also sent a lovely message to her husband as he marked his birthday.

"My inspiration, my strength, my soul mate. You make life better for all those whose lives you touch...Happy 62nd Birthday @JDMahama, whatever gifts we get for you, cannot match the gift that God gave us, in the form of you. #iTrustJM,” Lordina tweeted.

Mahama and Lordina marked their 27th wedding anniversary in July this year, having gotten married in 1992.

Meanwhile, Dumelo has defended Mahama’s claim that he introduced Free SHS while he was President.

According to the actor, the erstwhile NDC administration started progressively Free SHS in Ghana by absorbing the fees of 320,000 day SHS students.

“The framers of the Constitution thought it wise to say PROGRESSIVE introduction of free education (Article 25(1) (B) of the 1992 Constitution),” Dumelo wrote on Twitter.

“The NDC started the Progressively FREE SHS for the 2015/2016 Academic year by absorbing fees of 320,000 day SHS students across Ghana.