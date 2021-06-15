Hassan Ayariga explains why Ghana is likely to have a white president soon (video)

“Go to the presidency when there is an appointment for whites and blacks, the white gets to see the president before the black people.

“In the next 10-years our children would be slaves in this country, the foreigners are taking over every sector gradually and I’m being serious about this thing,” Mr. Ayariga said in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Lowdown show.

The Ghanaian politician and businessman who was the APC’s flagbearer in the 2020 Elections decried Ghana’s total public debt standing at GH¢258.8 billion, saying it has the potential to deprive the country of its sovereignty.

He also expressed fear that foreign countries who are bent on pursuing their interests in Ghana may choose to sponsor their nationals in the country who hold Ghanaian passports, and they may succeed with ease.

“They are also sponsoring all the political parties now, they’re so smart. That is why I said when I become president, I would change the passports. If they become so smart and decide to finance one of their own to run for the presidency of Ghana, the next president would be a white man, very easy.