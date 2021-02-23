He said people can express their objection to the practice without necessarily doing it in a hateful manner.

The former Executive Director of Danquah Institute made these remarks over the recent furore by Ghanaians on the opening of an office by LGBTQI advocates.

He wrote: "You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate. Hate sucks!"

The clergy and some academics have called on the Akufo-Addo government to purge the recent rise of LGBTQI activities in the country.

However, the Director of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Rights of Ghana, Alex Kofi Donkor, has urged Ghanaians to stop hating them in the country.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

According to him, the LGBT+ community is not forcing itself on Ghanaians.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "Forcing ourselves into a society? I don’t think so...LGBTQ people are the ordinary Ghanaians, so, nobody is forcing anything on anyone."

"If anything at all, it is homophobia that is being projected, it is hate that is being projected at us and, so, for us, I believe that it is important for us to look at the hate, the homophobia, the discrimination that is being projected at us and then find a solution to this challenge," he said.