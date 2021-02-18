The vetting of Hawa Koomson has been one of the highly anticipated sessions due to some past controversies.

She served as the Minister for Special Initiatives in President Akufo-Addo's first term.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah served as a Deputy Minister from 2017 to 2018 when President Akufo-Addo undertook his government’s first major reshuffle.

He was made the substantive minister after the reshuffle and served in that portfolio until the end of the first term of Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Adwoa Sarfo, Minister for Gender and Children Affairs designate and Ignatious Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations had their turn yesterday.

The former procurement minister took a bold stance against the LGBT community in Ghana when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency stated that the controversial issue of LGBTQI is unlawful and has no place in Ghana’s cultural setting.