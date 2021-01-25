According to him, the two women are bound to answer for their actions and some decisions taken in the past.

He cited Hawa Koomson’s firing of gunshots during the voter registration ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The Awutu Senya East MP admitted to firing a gunshot at the Step to Christ registration center in her constituency during a melee.

READ ALSO: Godfred Dame promoted to Attorney-General as Akufo-Addo names Minister-designates

Hawa Koomson

“Hawa Koomson must answer for why she was firing guns all over the place and for why she shouldn’t be a commando in the bush instead of another minister,” Mr. Cudjoe noted on The Big Issue on Accra-based Citi FM.

Touching on Mrs. Owusu Ekuful, the IMANI President said she would also face scrutiny from the vetting committee due to some “wrong decisions” she took as Communications Minister.

“I suspect Ursula will have trouble; a bit of incompetence on her part and some wrong decisions.

“She is a good asset for the party but for the country I don’t know. But she needs to answer a number of serious questions,” he added.

Hon. Ursula Owusu

Last week, President Nana Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament a list of the persons he wants to appoint as Ministers in his next government.

The President submitted 30 names to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to be vetted and approved as Ministers.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame has been promoted to Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate.

Meanwhile, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been retained as the Information Minister-designate, while Dr. Yaw Adutwum has been nominated for the position of Education Minister.

Former Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has also been nominated as Minister-designate for Energy.

The list also includes Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister-designate and Finance Minister-designate as Finance Minister-designate.