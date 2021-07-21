Health Minister did no wrong in procuring COVID-19 vaccines without parliamentary approval - NPP MP

The lawmaker argued that there some laws in the constitution that backs ministerial appointees to take such drastic decisions.

He said the Public Financial Management Act 2016(PFM Act) 921, section 18, which he said is emphatic on three conditions such as State of Emergency, Natural Disaster and Health Epidemic/Pandemic as the grounds to suspend the ‘physical’ rules in the country.

Mr. Amoah added that with the PFM Act 2016 in force since the advent of the COVID-19, decisions that are taken by the government are those that are between saving lives and money in the country.

He said, no one would expect the Health Minister to go through all the usual protocol of going to parliament to seek approval for the Sputnik V deal from the august house.

ece-auto-gen

He said the law is emphatic on the point that the rate at which people were dying and a lot of panic in the country, it is expected that the Minister of Health would act the way he did unless we are being hypocritical about the deaths in the country.