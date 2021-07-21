RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Health Minister did no wrong in procuring COVID-19 vaccines without parliamentary approval - NPP MP

Authors:

Evans Annang

Stephen Amoah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, has called on Ghanaians to cut the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu some slack.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

He said the the Minister did no wrong by negotiating a deal to buy Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines without parliamentary approval.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker argued that there some laws in the constitution that backs ministerial appointees to take such drastic decisions.

He said the Public Financial Management Act 2016(PFM Act) 921, section 18, which he said is emphatic on three conditions such as State of Emergency, Natural Disaster and Health Epidemic/Pandemic as the grounds to suspend the ‘physical’ rules in the country.

Mr. Amoah added that with the PFM Act 2016 in force since the advent of the COVID-19, decisions that are taken by the government are those that are between saving lives and money in the country.

He said, no one would expect the Health Minister to go through all the usual protocol of going to parliament to seek approval for the Sputnik V deal from the august house.

Stephen Amoah
Stephen Amoah ece-auto-gen

He said the law is emphatic on the point that the rate at which people were dying and a lot of panic in the country, it is expected that the Minister of Health would act the way he did unless we are being hypocritical about the deaths in the country.

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu admitted that he acted in error without consultation from parliament in the acquisition of ‘overpriced’ Sputnik V vaccines from Russia through the Emirati Middleman Sheikh Ahmed Al Dalmook Al Maktoum into the country.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal