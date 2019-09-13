The bodies of the family of three were burnt beyond recognition by unknown gunmen.

According to reports, the incident reportedly happened on Thursday evening while the man, his wife, and their son were returning home after going to the farm at Tsopoli.

He said the suspects put the charred bodies in a Toyota Pickup truck parked on the way to the farm and bolted.

Confirming the incident, the Ningo-Prampram Division Police Commander, ACP Dodzie Hlordzi, his outfit has commenced investigations into the incident.

He said "When we visited the place we realized that there were three different ammunitions there at the scene which means they were actually shot. We are actually continuing with the investigations. We need to get the homicide unit and others to see id there will be any lead."