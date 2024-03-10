Herbert Wigwe, former Access Bank Holdings CEO, wife, and son laid to rest

Mourners congregated at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo for a poignant funeral service, which was followed by the interment at the family's private tomb around 2:45 pm.
In a solemn ceremony, Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank Holdings, along with his wife, Doreen Chizoba, and their son, Chizzy, were laid to rest today in a private mausoleum at Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State. An institution founded by Dr. Wigwe.
The atmosphere was laden with grief as the caskets were gently lowered into the earth.
The Wigwe family met a tragic end in a helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border in the United States on February 9, 2024. The remains of the Wigwe family arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 8, 2024, and were transported to Port Harcourt International Airport from the US.
Accompanied by a substantial motorcade, the remains left the airport at approximately 1:33 pm and were transported directly to the family compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.
Numerous dignitaries graced the funeral service, reflecting the significant loss caused by the passing of Wigwe and his family.
Herbert Wigwe was a visionary leader, steering Access Bank to emerge as a prominent global financial institution.
Tributes continue to pour in from the business community, with many acknowledging Wigwe's positive impact on the Nigerian economy.
The legacy of Herbert Wigwe remains etched in the annals of Nigerian banking, and his contributions will be remembered with deep respect and admiration.
