Ramadam comes from the Arabic word ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

For every good-standing Muslim, this month long fasting is obligatory. While fasting from dawn until sunset, Muslims refrain from consuming food, drinking liquids, smoking, and engaging in sexual relations.

Though majority of Muslims strive every year to observe this holy month as a means to entrench their faith in Allah, the five (5) reasons below underscores why Ramadan is very important:

It is believed that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammed during Ramadan. The holy scriptures were sent down during this month and believed that the tablets of Ibrahim﻿, the Torah﻿, the Psalms﻿, the Gospel and the Quran were sent down on 1st, 6th, 12th, 13th and 24th Ramadan, respectively.

During Ramadan, the gates of heaven are open and the gates of hell are closed. Muslims believe that their good actions bring a greater reward during this month than at any other time of year, because this month has been blessed by Allah.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, improvement and increased devotion and worship. Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam.

