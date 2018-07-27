Here are the Ghanaian communities with sex organ names

news

Ghanaians really have funny ways of naming their communites. The inspiration can come from a simple act of good deed, the name of a person or just going way out of line.

If you've ever been in Ghana, Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi are probable towns you might have come accross. But there are more.

On Thursday, Parliament was thrown into a state of ecstasy when Members came to terms with some Ghanaian communities with sex organ names.

This came known when Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem constituency in the Eastern region, John Osei Frimpong demanded to know from the Energy Minister plans by the government to connect some communities in the Abirem constituency to the national grid.

He mentioned:

"Whether the Ministry has plans to provide off-grid electricity to the following communities in the Abirem Constituency which are difficult to connect to the national grid: Kyiri Ahantan, Twenwinso, Etwe Nim Nyansa, Kote Ye Aboa, Hwoa Ye Mmobo, Akyekyeresu, Tetteh Brofo, Asarekrom, Alhajikrom and Yaw Broni".

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu had earlier insisted that the names of the communities should not be mentioned because it could 'chaos' if allowed on the floor of Parliament.

He said the sensitive nature of the names of the communities as appeared in the question filed by the lawmaker for the people of Abirem should be considered.

However, the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, insisted the member cannot be denied his right by the House to mention names of his communities in a question he had filed.

The first deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Wusu, who was on chaired the House directed that the MP be allowed to mention the names because they form part of his community.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu who presided over the sitting, however, ruled in favour of the Abirem MP much to the excitement of the entire House as well as members of the public had traveled from various parts of the country to witness the day’s sitting.

But the Energy Minister said the objective of the National Electrification Scheme (NBS) towards the achievement of the universal access is to provide electricity to all communities either through grid extension or off-grid/mini-grid solutions for remote or island communities.

He noted that:

"For the communities in the Abirem constituency which are difficult to be connected to the national grid, the ministry will explore the possibility of connecting them through off-grid or mini-grid solutions".

