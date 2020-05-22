Kume Preko was the name given to an anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The protest took place in opposition to the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative which was introduced under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

It is said to have been one of the biggest protests ever organised in the country, with an estimated 100,000 people participating.

The demonstration was initially billed as a peaceful protest but quickly became violent when unidentified assailants shot live bullets into the crowd resulting in the deaths of a few protestors.

In the aftermath of the demonstration, some of the leading protestors - Nana Akufo-Addo, Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Akoto Ampaw, and Napoleon Abdulai wrote a book "Ghana: The Kume Preko demonstrations: Poverty, Corruption and the Rawlings Dictatorship".

Kume Preko masterminds

Masterminds of Kume Preko

Those at the forefront of these protests which also took place in Kumasi and Takoradi were Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Now the President); Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey (Politician); Kwesi Pratt Jnr (Journalist); Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe (Politician); and Kweku Baako Jnr. (Journalist).

Kumepreko demo

Others were Akoto Ampaw (Lawyer); Victor Newman (Politician); Kwaku Opoku (Politician); Napoleon Abdulai (Politician); and Stanley Agyiri Blankson (Politician).