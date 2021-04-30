Here are the suspects wanted by the Police for escaping from lawful custody

Albert Webelera, a 25-year-old man, has been declared a wanted man by the Ghana Police Service.
The Ghana Police Service has provided information on a man as they declared wanted for escaping from custody.
Albert Webelera, a 25-year-old man, has been declared a wanted man by the Ghana Police Service.
According to the police, the Navrongo District Magistrate Court has issued an arrest warrant for him.
The police reported that Albert Webelera is suspected to be hiding in Builsa North and South District or any part of Ghana.
The police have also declared another person wanted for escaping from prison.
The suspect identified as Moses Amoak, 20-years-old is wanted and believed to be hiding in Builsa South or North.
The police added that anyone with information about the suspects should contact the nearest police station.
