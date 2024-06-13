High Court admits Richard Jakpa's secret recording of Godfed Dame as evidence

After reviewing arguments from both sides, the judge ruled in favour of admitting the audio recording. The recording, which allegedly contains discussions between Jakpa and the Attorney General, is now being used by lawyers representing Ato Forson to cross-examine Jakpa.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its implications on legal and ethical grounds. The defence argues that the recording is crucial for establishing the context and content of Jakpa's communications with the Attorney General, which they believe could influence the trial's outcome.

Richard Jakpa's cross-examination on the audio recording is expected to shed light on the nature of his interactions with the Attorney General and their relevance to the ongoing trial. The defence team, led by Ato Forson's lawyers, aims to use the recording to challenge Jakpa's credibility and the prosecution's case.

This development underscores the complexities and high stakes involved in the trial, highlighting the legal manoeuvres both sides are employing.

The admission of the audio recording could prove pivotal in shaping the court's understanding of the events and communications under scrutiny.

As the trial progresses, the court's decision to admit the audio recording into evidence marks a significant moment, potentially influencing the direction and outcome of the case.

The court earlier dismissed an apllication for a mistrial by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and his legal team.

The trial judge ruled that the Minority Leader had not demonstrated any statutory provisions that warrant a mistrial or an enquiry into the Attorney General's affairs.

On Monday, June 3rd, Dr. Ato Forson filed a supplementary affidavit in support of his motion for an order of mistrial, an injunction, and/or a stay of proceedings in the ongoing case against him and two others.

Lawyers for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator cited a leaked tape between the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the third accused, Richard Jakpa. They alleged that the tape depicted the Attorney General attempting to coach the third accused to implicate Dr. Ato Forson in the trial.

In the affidavit, Dr. Forson's legal team argued that the Attorney General had misconducted himself and called for the prosecution to be declared a mistrial.

“It has become necessary to file this affidavit to bring to the Court’s attention, in the interest of justice, certain pertinent, material, and relevant matters that bear on the fair and just determination of the current application,” the affidavit stated.

“I have had the opportunity to listen to a widely circulated recording in the media depicting the voices of the Attorney General and A3 fervently discussing the evidence the Attorney General wishes A3 to present at the trial. At the hearing of the current application, my counsel will seek leave of the court to have the said audio recording played in open court.”